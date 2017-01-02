UCLA to name Michigan assistant Jedd Fisch its new offensive coordinator

Michigan passing game coordinator Jedd Fisch is going to become the new UCLA offensive coordinator, a source told FOX Sports Monday morning.

In 2016, with Fisch as the Wolverines passing game coordinator and splitting play-calling duties with Tim Drevno, Michigan was No. 1 in the Big Ten in scoring and No. 2 in passing offense — despite breaking in a new QB. In his two years in Ann Arbor, Michigan went from No. 13 in the Big Ten in scoring at just 20.9 ppg the year before Fisch and Jim Harbaugh arrived to 31.4 ppg in 2015 to another big jump this fall.

Fisch will become the Bruins’ third OC in three years and he will have an intriguing project in the ultra-talented Josh Rosen, who is coming off a sophomore year derailed by shoulder surgery.

Under Fisch’s guidance in 2015, quarterback Jake Rudock became the second quarterback in Wolverines history to pass for 3,000 yards (3,017) and had a 20-9 TD-INT ratio. This season, breaking in another new starting QB at Michigan, Fisch helped unproven Wilton Speight to become the Big Ten’s No. 3 passer and post an 18-7 TD-INT ratio.

Fisch has an impressive resume having worked under Jim Harbaugh, Pete Carroll, Mike Shanahan and Steve Spurrier, among others. His track record with quarterbacks and receivers has been strong. He helped Rudock, a guy few thought would get drafted, make it to the NFL. Another unheralded QB protege of his from his time as Miami’s offensive coordinator, Stephen Morris, is still in the NFL after Fisch guided him as a first-time starter to set many Hurricanes passing records. In 2012, with Morris as a first-year starter, the Hurricanes scored more than 40 points on six occasions and averaged 31.4 points and 440.2 yards per game. Another Fisch product from his Miami days, WR Allen Hurns, signed a $40 million contract last year after he blossomed into a surprising standout for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Fisch was also the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator from 2013-14.

Prior to joining Miami, Fisch served as quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 and worked with three-time Pro Bowler Matt Hasselbeck. Fisch joined the Seahawks after serving the 2009 season as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at the University of Minnesota, where he helped the team earn a spot in the Insight Bowl.