UCLA close to making more additions to its offensive coaching staff

UCLA is in the process of hiring Hank Fraley as its new offensive line coach and Bruins great DeShaun Foster as the team’s new running backs coach, a source told FOX Sports on Saturday morning. The hires are close but have yet to be finalized, according to a second source.

Fraley, who spent a decade playing offensive line in the NFL, is the Vikings’ assistant offensive line coach while Foster comes from the Texas Tech staff, where he’s been the Red Raiders’ running backs coach. They’ll work for new offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch, who is trying to revamp the nation’s No. 91 offense. Worse still, UCLA ranked second-to-last in all of FBS in rushing, managing just 2.9 yards per carry and only 84 yards per game.

UCLA’s old QB coach Marques Tuiasosopo is expected to become the new quarterbacks coach at Cal, according to a source. The former Washington standout and NFL backup QB’s role at UCLA had been up in the air with Fisch also taking over quarterback coaching responsibilities.