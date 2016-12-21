Tyrell Crosby Returning To Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks Offensive Lineman Tyrell Crosby is set to return to the Ducks for2017.

Oregon Football received some good news on Wednesday. Two players on Offense are set to return for the 2017 season. Running Back Royce Freeman, and Offensive Lineman Tyrell Crosby. Crosby worked through the first part of 2016 with a foot injury, that eventually ended his season and required surgery. According to ESPN, Crosby will join Freeman for a 2017 return.

The Oregon Ducks Offensive Line gained plenty of experience in 2016. Four Redshirt Freshman saw the field and had their share of growing pains. The Ducks O-Line gave up 29 Quarterback sacks throughout the season. Despite the youth, the Line was still able to get holes opened for the Oregon Running Back unit, led for the most part by Tony Brooks-James.

Quarterback Justin Herbert showed what he can do with time in the pocket and made big plays. A more experienced front will give everyone more confidence. Despite some struggles, the Run Game performed well.

The Ducks Runners carried the ball on average for 226 yards per game in 2016. With Tyrell Crosby returning and the outlook of a possible new coach, the future for the group is key to the success of the Oregon Offense. Crosby will be a big piece of the puzzle, and a likely Starter in 2017.

