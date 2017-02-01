Texas Tech Football Recruiting: Receiver Nate Shelton Signs LOI

Sachse, TX wider receiver Nate Shelton was a late commit to the 2017 Texas Tech recruiting class announcing his commitment today on National Signing Day.

Last season, Shelton caught 46 passes for 990 yards and 14 touchdowns. Over his high school career, he amassed 1,580 yards and 20 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is listed as running a 4.55 40-yard-dash by 247Sports.com.

Expect Shelton to play inside receiver at Texas Tech. He played primarily in the slot in high school where he showed nice hands, and the ability to make big plays after the catch.

At Texas Tech, the inside receiver position is stacked with depth for the next two years. Three of Texas Tech’s top four receivers in 2016 were inside receivers and all three return next season.

2016 sophomore Jonathan Giles led the team with 69 catches for 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns. Fellow sophomore Keke Coutee was second on the team in receiving yards (890), fourth in catches (55) and third in touchdowns (7). Also making an impact from the slot was junior Cam Batson who was second on the team in catches (60), fourth in yards (644) and tied for second in touchdowns (8).

The Red Raiders did lose a slot receiver from last season, however, with Junior Ian Sadler deciding to retire from football due to recurring knee injuries. He caught 89 passes for 1,295 yards and five touchdowns during his three seasons with Texas Tech.

Shelton is a high school teammate of 2017 Texas Tech signee Riko Jeffers, one of the top linebackers in the state. The duo helped lead the Sachse Mustangs to perhaps the best season in school history going 10- 0 in the regular season before falling to The Woodlands in the second round of the playoffs.

Averaging over 20 yards per reception, Nate Shelton was named first-team wide receiver in district 10-6A.

Shelton’s pledge and subsequent signing with Texas Tech came together quickly following the dismissal of 2017 wide receiver verbal commit and January enrollee Bronson Boyd. Last weekend, Boyd was involved in a physical altercation with fellow 2017 commit Will Farrar in which it is alleged that Boyd cut Farrar on the chin with a knife.

As of now, Shelton is the only wide receiver in the 2017 class for Texas Tech. It will be interesting to see if Kliff Kingsbury looks to add another pass-catcher to his roster via transfer or junior college.

