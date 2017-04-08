Watch Tom Herman and the seniors destroy Texas’ locker room with a sledgehammer

Athletes have been known to lose their cool on the sideline, in the dugout and in the clubhouse – usually with consequences. But the Texas Longhorns were actually encouraged to destroy their locker room on Friday in the most fun phase of an upgrade to their facilities.

New coach Tom Herman made it clear that he is quite hands-on by showing up with a hard hat and a sledgehammer and taking the ceremonial first swing – after delivering this speech:

“Listen up! You guys know why we’re here. We’re here because we’re demoing this locker room, and we’re committed to giving you guys the best facilities in America. And that starts right now, so I’m gonna take a swing. And seniors, you get a little ceremonial swing, too.”

Herman’s first swing nearly knocked him off his feet, but he got a couple good whacks in after that. And then it was time to pass around the sledgehammer to the seniors.

Who knew that demolition could serve as such a great team-bonding experience?