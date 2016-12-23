Texas Football Recruiting: TE Cade Brewer Commits

Tight end Cade Brewer, who had been set to go to SMU, has committed to the University of Texas.

Texas has been busy on the recruiting trail over the past weeks. This includes getting JUCO kicker Joshua Rowland to sign a letter of intent, Toneil Carter flipping from Georgia to Texas, and making offers to a handful of committed recruits. The latter came into play on Friday.

Lake Travis tight end Cade Brewer announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Longhorns. He had originally been set to join SMU, but noted that he grew up a fan of the Burnt Orange and wants to forever be known as one.

Brewer had committed to SMU back in April of this year and remained this away for the next eight months. This was until Texas made the three-star tight end an offer back on December 4, and hosted him for an unofficial visit, which led to the flip almost three weeks later. Baylor also made an offer to Brewer earlier this week.

According to 247Sports, Brewer is the No. 50 tight end in the 2017 recruiting class and No. 148 overall in the state of Texas. He’s the latest commitment for Tom Herman, who is quickly gathering together his group of players for his first season as the head coach. This already includes the likes of Lagaryonn Carson, Sam Ehlinger, Damion Miller, Tavon Graham, and Montrell Estell.

Cade Brewer is the first tight end to join the 2017 class for Texas and the second receiving target (Miller had been the first). It’s part of the Longhorns adding to a pass-catching group that didn’t have a No. 1 receiver in 2016. So, could either of these new athletes step up for the upcoming year?

