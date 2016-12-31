Texas A&M Football: Myles Garrett Declares for the NFL Draft

Texas A&M football All American defense end, Myles Garrett will declare for the NFL draft.

The news doesn’t come as much of a shock to anyone at this point, but Garrett is indeed officially headed to the NFL. Depending on which mock drafts you believe (or how much you trust the Cleveland Browns to act intelligently) Garrett is projected to be drafted somewhere in the top two picks by most analysts.

Garrett finishes his junior campaign with 8.5 sacks, 15 tackles for a loss, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. His 31 sacks as an Aggie rank second all time to reigning Super Bowl MVP Von Miller. His Aggie career comes to an end with a loss at the hands of Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

Unfortunately, his junior campaign was hampered by injuries. He suffered a lower leg injury in the victory over Arkansas that noticeably affected him going forward. He missed three games during the 2016 season and played hobbled for most of the second half of the year. Even at less than 100 percent, Garrett proved he was one of the most dynamic pass rushers in college football.

Senior defensive end Daeshon Hall will join Garrett as a draft prospect. It’s unlikely that Hall joins his teammate as a top round pick, but the two teammates will likely become the first duo of A&M defensive ends to be drafted during the same year.

The Texas A&M defense is going to have some big shoes to fill next season. Junior Jarrett Johnson was Garrett’s primary fill-in when he missed games due to injury. Johnson was decent in relief, collecting 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss. He’ll be expected to do much more next year, as will the rest of the defensive line.

***Stats from ESPN and Sports Reference***

This article originally appeared on