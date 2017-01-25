Syracuse Football: Amba Etta-Tawo Is Getting Ready For The NFL

The lone Syracuse football representative at the Senior Bowl is Amba Etta-Tawo. Here’s a scouting report, what to look out for, and more.

The first face of the Dino Babers brand is Syracuse football star Amba Etta-Tawo. He holds the keys to being the next Orange star in the NFL. But before we get there, his next step starts this week for the Senior Bowl.

I Spoke to a scout who’s in Mobile, Alabama all this week for Senior Bowl practices and asked him about Amba Etta-Tawo’s draft stock and what he can achieve this week.

“He’s just got to continue showing what he’s shown all year. I got to see him live this year when they played at MetLife against Notre Dame. I came away very impressed. He came into the game with a lot of hype and some productive games early on. At Maryland we were waiting for this guy to do something and it never materialized for whatever reason.”

That for me is the toughest questions he’s going to have to answer this week at the Senior Bowl. There’s no debate, he was a one-year wonder here at Syracuse.

94 receptions, over 1,400 yards, and 14 touchdowns. All of those metrics surpassed his career totals with the Terps. Teams are going to ask what went wrong at Maryland. I have little doubt that he’s going to be a combine warrior.

Etta-Tawo is going to test very well. He measured in already at (6’1 198 pounds) at the Senior Bowl. A little small, could use a little more beef on the sandwich. But he doesn’t want to jeopardize his speed.

The highlights speak for themselves. He’s got blazing game speed, stick ’em hands, lanky arms, attacks the ball at its highest point, he’s got all the raw tools.

The concerns are: one-year wonder, smallish, and system receiver concerns. Although he’s got a lot of positives and his draft stock has rose and fell before anything has really happened.

Some scouts have said that Etta-Tawo’s ceiling is “second or third round pick”. While others have suggested a more realistic landing spot is “late day 2 or early day 3” kind of prospect. Stay tuned for updates on Etta-Tawo’s progress throughout the week.

