Surprise: Cardinals pick Grambling WR in third round

(STATS) – FCS players so often fly under the radar as they head into the NFL, and that’s especially the case with Grambling State wide receiver Chad Williams.

Williams was a surprise third-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals at the NFL Draft on Friday night in Philadelphia. He was the 98th overall pick, going higher than most prognostications.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound Williams caught 90 passes for 1,337 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior, helping Grambling State go 11-1 with wins in the SWAC championship game and the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl.

He then helped himself on the all-star game circuit, performing well enough at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl to earn a late addition to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Williams is known for having excellent ball skills and being able to shield off defenders well.

“I think with Williams, you’ve got a lot of potential and a lot of big-time plays,” ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said.