Stunned Clemson fans bask in a title 35 years in the making

TAMPA, Fla. — Bryson McMann wasn’t yelling to anyone in particular as he floated through the concourse at Raymond James Stadium following Clemson’s 35-31 win over Alabama in the CFP championship, but as he shouted into the void that Monday had been the greatest day of his life, McMann could have been speaking for any of the thousands in orange and purple around him.

After all, it had been 35 years since Clemson last won a national championship, so the Tigers faithful — every single one them — were more than overdue. Even those who weren’t yet around the last time they won it all.

“I was born in May (1995), went to my first game that fall, and I’ve been waiting ever since for this moment,” McMann, a 21-year-old Clemson senior, told FOXSports.com, a look of disbelief still fresh on his face, nearly an hour after the game went final. “So when I say this is the greatest moment of my life, this really is the greatest moment of my life.”

That sentiment rang true for McMann’s uncle, as well.

Michael McMann, 46, boarded a plane Sunday in Honolulu with the west coast of Florida his eventual destination. Less than two weeks earlier, the ophthalmologist and 1993 Clemson grad had been at the Fiesta Bowl. He was also at last year’s title game loss with his nephew, and though the cost of yet another trip was substantial — to say nothing of the exhaustion that comes with 10,000 miles of air travel in a span of two days — he knew he’d never be able to live with himself if he missed a win in the rematch.

“The flight was $1,500, and I paid $2,400 for our tickets,” the elder McMann said, pulling out his phone to show off a Facebook post commemorating the trip. “I’m away from Hawaii for 50 hours, and 30 of them are going to be spent in airports and on planes.

“But this is incredible,” McMann continued, pausing, once again, to take in the scene surrounding him. “This is priceless.”

In fact, it seemed like every Clemson fan lingering in the stadium, and in the parking lot, and in the crowded bars nearby, had the same reaction to the team’s victory — euphoria, disbelief, gratitude. And though Alabama’s supporters would have certainly been thrilled had their own team delivered a championship for the second straight season and the fifth time in eight years, it’s hard to fathom that a fan base that’s so accustomed to winning it all could ever be so genuinely jubilant after winning again.

“It’s always a pressure cooker for Alabama because we’re expected to win all the time, and it’s a pressure cooker for the fans,” said ‘Bama fan and Montgomery native Dave Johnson, 62, shortly before kickoff at a nearby watch party. “I always say there’s two types of fans: There’s Alabama fans and there’s Alabama haters. But in the words of Coach (Bear) Bryant, it’s good to be loved but it’s better to be hated. Nobody hates Vanderbilt, and there’s a reason why, so we take it as a compliment.”

That’s not to say that Crimson Tide fans are spoiled, necessarily, but success has a way of desensitizing fans to their own good fortune.

“We’re human,” said ex-Tide running back Sherman Williams, who spent the game signing copies of his book at the party, held at a bar called Tampa Joe’s. “We’re creatures of habit, like everybody else. We get complacent. Me and my friends, some other players, we’ve talked about it a lot the last couple months, how fans have gotten a little bit relaxed, and for this game, Clemson traveled better than us. If you look around, you see more orange, and that’s because our fans have a mentality that, ‘I’ll just go next year.’”

That kind of outlook was nonexistent on the Tigers bandwagon, however, as many fans lined up to grab last-second souvenirs on their way out the door while others stood around simply breathing in championship air until Tampa’s finest kicked them out.

“It’ll probably be tomorrow before I can even absorb this, because I’m still trying to figure out how it even happened,” said 63-year-old Cooper Bryan, a Clemson grad who made the trip down from his home in Columbia, S.C., with his friend, 58-year-old Al Brown “I think I’m still in shock. We felt like this 35 years ago, too, but I don’t remember it being this intense.”

Of course, it was hard for Clemson fans not to show that level of passion after the way the Tigers responded to the result, themselves.

During the postgame trophy ceremony, head coach Dabo Swinney, quarterback Deshaun Watson and linebacker Ben Boulware all reflected on the historical significance of the win, with the emotional senior Boulware giving a heartfelt shout-out, not only to the fans, but to the past players who laid the groundwork that made Monday night possible.

“I’m so happy for our family,” Boulware said. “This is not for just us. This is for the Tajh Boyds, the Stephone Anthonys, the Grady Jarretts, Nuk Hopkins, Sammy Watkins. Y’all built this, y’all started this foundation, and all we’ve done is build upon it. And we finished it. It’s been 35 long years — Clemson, y’all been waiting 35 years — and it’s finally coming home, baby. It’s coming home.”

And while any championship win would have been welcome at Clemson after a 35-year climb back to the top, the fact that this one came against the FBS program most in need of a reality check made the celebration that much sweeter.

“We were so proud of them, but this year we knew, for it to mean anything, we had to beat Alabama,” Bryan said. “It was all about beating Alabama.”

“This is my last Clemson game ever as a student,” Bryson McMann added, smiling from ear to ear, “and what a hell of a way to finish it off.”

You can follow Sam Gardner on Twitter or email him at samgardnerfox@gmail.com.