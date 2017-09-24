SMU runs for 314 yards, 4 TDs, beats Arkansas State 44-21 (Sep 23, 2017)
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Ben Hicks accounted for three touchdowns, Ke’Mon Freeman had 92 of SMU’s 315 yards rushing and two touchdowns and the Mustangs beat Arkansas State 44-21 on Saturday night.
Hicks had a 7-yard run to cap the scoring and threw touchdown passes of 55 and 49 yards to James Proche, who finished with three receptions for 131 yards for SMU (3-1). Xavier Jones had 19 carries for 146 yards and receiver Courtland Sutton added a 2-yard TD run.
Justice Hansen’s second touchdown pass, a 19-yarder to Mack Blake gave Arkansas State (1-2) a 14-10 lead with nine seconds left in the first quarter. Sutton’s touchdown early in the second put SMU in the lead for good, Freeman had a 35-yard scoring run with 3:32 left in the half and, after the Red Wolves went three-and-out on their next possession, Proche’s 49-yarder made it 30-14 at the break.
Jordan Wyatt’s interception return to the Arkansas State 33 set up Freeman’s second TD run that gave SMU a 23-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Hansen was 16-of-26 passing for 234 yards, Mack had five catches for 102 yards and Warren Wand ran for 75 yards and a score for Arkansas State (1-2).
