Shannon Sharpe rips Bob Stoops over ‘hypocritical’ Joe Mixon comments

Prior to the start of the 2016 college football season, Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops defended Oklahoma’s punishment of star running back Joe Mixon, who punched a woman in 2014 and was subsequently suspended from the team for a year.

“You’re talking about a situation that occurred three summers ago I believe, right? Joe Mixon was punished. We’ve already been through all this. … In the end, we felt – myself, along with our administration – that this was the right punishment.”

Six months later, after video of the assault was made public, the coach gave a very different take on Oklahoma’s response to the incident, claiming that Mixon would have been dismissed from the team if it “happened today” and that athletes shouldn’t receive second chances.

“Two and a half years later, dismissal is really the only thing that is possible. A young guy having an opportunity to rehabilitate and to have some kind of discipline and come back from it is really not there anymore. Hopefully that message goes down even to the high school level, that these things are just unacceptable to any degree.”

On Thursday’s episode of “Undisputed,” Shannon Sharpe condemned Stoops for withdrawing his support for Mixon when it was convenient for him to do so.

“My problem is with the hypocritical Bob Stoops. See Bob Stoops, all of a sudden after two and a half years, he has morals now? Bob Stoops, the athletic director, and I’m also going to assume the president of the University of Oklahoma, saw that very video that was released last Friday in its entirety a week, two week, maybe a month after it happened.

So that meant it was very, very fresh. They determined that Joe Mixon couldn’t play for the University of Oklahoma that season. They suspended him for one year. The judicial process ran its course. The state of Oklahoma said for a first-time offender, a guy that has no prior history, this is what the punishment we deem is appropriate for you. Now if you have a problem with the state of Oklahoma and the way they handled it, you take that up with them.

But my problem is with Bob Stoops, because upon seeing this video two and a half years ago, he felt that a year’s suspension was enough. And he felt that giving a young man a second chance, an opportunity to rehabilitate himself, was enough. …



Now what Joe Mixon learned is that Bob Stoops only supported him in private, because once this tape got out – and Bob Stoops knew in today’s climate with social media the way it is, there’s nothing in private. He knew this tape would eventually get out. So Joe Mixon is finding out today that Bob Stoops only supported him in private, that when the blowback started to come from the media. …



Because they’re saying ‘Well hold on, Bob. How could you see this tape and only suspend the guy for a year?’ Now Bob Stoops says ‘knowing what I know now…’ He’s got morals. Clearly he’s been going to church every day since then.”