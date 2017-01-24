Podcast: What you need to know about college football’s top recruits before signing day

Bruce and Stew are joined by Ryan Bartow of 247 Sports to discuss the biggest recruiting storylines heading into National Signing Day (3:00); Three under-the-radar recruits that will have big impacts in college (13:00); Lane Kiffin on the recruiting trail (21:00); NCAA’s rule changes on recruiting, including the new early signing day (24:00); College programs recruiting players in other countries and other sports (30:00); Do politics have a place in college sports (34:00); College programs most represented in this year’s Super Bowl (45:00); and more.

Listen to the episode here: