Peach Bowl: Bama Hammer Staff Predictions
Here’s the how the Bama Hammer staff sees today’s Peach Bowl matchup between Alabama and Washington playing out.
Chris Dodson
Yes, Washington is worthy to be in the playoff. Yes, Jake Browning is a stellar player. And yes, Chris Peterson will have a trick play or two to get some momentum.
But Washington is undersized and has not faced a team of this caliber all season. Until that happens tomorrow, Alabama looks to get a handle on this game by the second quarter.
31-17 Crimson Tide.
Mike McCray
Stoney Keeley
Bobby Martin
Offensively Washington is fully capable of putting up points against any team. The Huskies have several playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, namely Jake Browning, Myles Gaskin, and John Ross.
On defense the Washington secondary boasts an impressive 19 interceptions and leads the nation in turnover ratio. The Huskies will however be without two of their top linebackers. Washington’s best linebacker Joe Mathis and leading tackler Azeem Victor were lost for the season due to injuries.
All that that said, the game is won in the trenches. Look for the Alabama defense to harass Browning all game long and stifle the Washington ground game. On offense, Alabama should have no problem running the ball with Hurts, Harris, Jacobs, and Scarbrough.
In the end the Tide will roll. Bama-34 Washington-17
Ron Evans
The latest buzz suggests the U Dub defense has as many NFL draft picks as the Tide. Even if that bold claim is true, overall talent disparity and depth of the Tide should prevail.
The Washington secondary is good enough to allow them to load the box. With some sporadic exceptions, Jalen Hurts’ passing has been inconsistent. Unless Hurts has a breakout game, points may not come easy for the Tide.
The Washington O-line will struggle to get any push against the Bama front. If Browning is sharp and delivers the ball quickly, he can have some success against the Tide.
If Chris Petersen conjures up some trick play success, the game could be tight into the 4th quarter.
Meredith Hornsby
Bandit
