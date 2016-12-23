Oregon’s Matt Lubick returning to Ole Miss
Former Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is set to return to Ole Miss as the Rebels new receivers coach, multiple sources told FOX Sports Thursday.
Word is, the 44-year-old Lubick, regarded as one of college football’s top recruiters, had several other offers from Power 5 programs but he’s expected to return to Oxford, where he had spent two seasons on Ed Orgeron’s staff a decade ago. As the Ducks OC and wide receivers coach, Lubick helped the Ducks post school-records for passing yards (4,687), completions (326), and first downs passing (198) while recording a conference all-time best 44 touchdown catches in 2014. At Duke, Lubick was a finalist for AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year after guiding All-ACC wide outs Jamison Crowder and Conner Vernon to record-setting seasons. At ASU, Lubick practically signed an entire recruiting class by himself as the team’s recruiting coordinator.
In his first stint at Ole Miss, Lubick developed a young core of wideouts that included one of his biggest finds as a recruiter Dexter McCluster as well as Mike Wallace.