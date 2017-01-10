Oregon Ducks 60 to 1 Shot To Win 2017-18 National Title

CBS Sports recently broke down the odds of Winning the National Championship next season and the Oregon Ducks have long odds.

The 2016-17 College Football season is officially over and we can’t help but look ahead to next season. The buzz around the Oregon Football program is exciting. The team recently released a new video montage focused on their new philosophy of ‘Doing Something.’ In looking ahead, CBS Sports pegs the Oregon Ducks as a 60-1 shot of winning the National Championship next season.

National Signing Day is still a month away and there is plenty of time for these odds to go up or down. Alabama and Florida State are at the top of this prediction. The Seminoles are set at 3-1 with four teams including Ohio State, Oklahoma and Pac-12 school USC at 8-1.

Clemson, the team that won the National Championship on Monday night has a 20-1 chance at repeating. Other teams of note include Penn State at 25-1, Michigan at 12-1, Louisville at 10-1. Several Pac-12 schools aside from the Ducks and Trojans are on the list including Washington at 30-1, UCLA, Washington State and Stanford join the Ducks at 60-1 odds.

The 2016 Oregon Ducks had a season worth forgetting and finished at 4-8 under Mark Helfrich who was fired at the end of the season following a lopsided loss against Oregon State. Oregon hired USF Head Coach Willie Taggart and charged him with turning things around.

Recruiting wise, the Oregon Football program is primed to move the needle for the 2017 Recruiting Class and veteran players have bought into Taggart’s plan. Oregon will be competitive and show some innovation in 2017, something that has been stagnant the last two seasons.

