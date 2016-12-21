Ole Miss Football: PFF Names Jaylon Jones a Freshman All-American

Freshman cornerback Jaylon Jones has been named a Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus. He was the only pick from the Ole Miss football team.

The Ole Miss football team has been looking to improve the defensive backfield for years now, and they now have the talent to do so.

Freshman cornerback Jaylon Jones has been named a freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus. Jones was joined by Taylor Rapp of Washington at the position according to PFF.

Jones will look to take over the starting cornerback role next season. He will need to help Ken Webster as he returns from a knee injury.

Here is what PFF had to say about Jones.

Jones led all freshmen with a 78.3 coverage grade while allowing only six of his 21 targets to be completed (28.6 percent) to go with three pass breakups.

This season was a great learning experience for the young defensive back. Next season will be his time to shine, so he will not have too much time for learning.

With the hiring of Wesley McGriff, a defensive back coach, as the new defensive coordinator, look for Jones to take the next step.

The Ole Miss defense looks to improve on a total defense ranking of 110th next season.

Jones, Webster, Julius, and Anderson all have the talent to make up an elite backfield on the defense next season.

Watch for McGriff to improve the backfield of the Rebels first thing next season.

Ole Miss will have to, as they play pass-happy California in the third week of the season.

