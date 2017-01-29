Oklahoma accidentally shattered one of its Big 12 championship trophies
The Oklahoma Sooners have won ten Big 12 championships since 2000, but after this weekend only nine of the glass trophies remain.
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley shared a heartbreaking photo of a broken Big 12 title that crashed to the ground as it was being moved and shattered. The Sooners are looking on the bright side, at least.
Bad News: The Big 12 Championship Trophy was broken today.
Good News: We have 9 others.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/TeXnur0RTn
— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) January 28, 2017