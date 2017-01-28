Four-star wide receiver was arrested during a recruiting visit at Ohio State

With only a few days left until college football’s National Signing Day, wide receiver James Robinson remains one of the top uncommitted prospects in high school football. One program he can probably cross of his list, however, is Ohio State.

Franklin County Court records show that Robinson was arrested for possession of marijuana while visiting Columbus. Robinson is due in court on March 1, and the charges carry a maximum fine of $150.

While this will almost certainly have little bearing on Robinson’s long-term success playing college football, it’s probably safe to assume he won’t be going to Ohio State.

The four-star recruit is expected to choose between Florida and Clemson on National Signing Day.