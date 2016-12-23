Ohio State Football: JT Barrett to Transfer after 2016?

Would J.T. Barrett leave Ohio State?

Yeah, you read that right. I think there is a legit chance that JT Barrett transfers after the season. You’re probably thinking: “What? Why? Where?” and thinking that I’m an idiot, but let me plead my case.

Tom Herman is the head coach at Texas now. It’s no secret that JT Barrett was a drastically better player with Tom Herman as the OC in Columbus. Since his departure, Barrett’s passing stats have taken a serious hit. Tom Herman and JT Barrett go together very, very well.

That’s not the only reason I think JT Barrett could transfer to Texas. The Wichita Falls, TX product grew up just hours away from the Longhorns stadium. As a child, JT always dreamed of being a Texas Longhorn, and was heartbroken when they offered Tyrone Swoopes over him for their QB in the 2013 class.

Here is what Jim Garfield, his coach at S.H. Rider High School, had to say about the situation as reported in an article by ESPN.com:

“He had aspirations of being a Longhorn and that didn’t come true, so this is probably the closest thing to playing that game, you know?”

I don’t think there is any debate that J.T. would have been a Longhorn if he got the offer. That quote? Oh, this was said by Tom Herman in October of 2014. The new Texas Longhorn coach told Cleveland.com:

“I think J.T. would be the first to admit that I think early in the recruiting process, had the University of Texas offered him, he probably would have committed to them”. “But they didn’t.”

Also, J.T. Barrett redshirted his freshman year, and will graduate this spring from Ohio State – so thanks to the graduate transfer rule, he wouldn’t have to sit out a year. Honestly, Barrett transferring to Texas could help his future.

Right now, his NFL career isn’t looking too promising, and a change of scenery with a head coach that is right for him might just be the thing he needs. Barrett has proven that he has the tools to be a star, but could only seem to put it together with Herman on the sidelines. Now with more experience under his belt, it could be a scary thing.

Do I think this is going to happen? No. Do I think this is a serious discussion worth having? Yes. If Barrett would leave Ohio State for Herman and Texas, I would not blame him or be bitter. I actually think it could help both parties.

The Buckeyes have a serious swamp at the QB position. Burrow, Haskins, Tate Martell, and Emory Jones are all waiting in the wings for their chance – but until JT leaves, nobody is going to get a shot. Barrett on the other hand, like I said, could do something for his NFL future with a transfer.

Before you angrily tweet at me, I’m not saying that I want J.T. to transfer, just saying that it COULD help both parties. This is going to a very interesting story to follow, and could possibly be on the shoulders of Ohio State’s destiny in the CFP. If the Buckeyes win a title, he is not leaving… If not, well, who knows…

This article originally appeared on