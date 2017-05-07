Cardale Jones mocks himself with brilliant cap at Ohio State graduation

Cardale Jones has come a long way since his freshman year at Ohio State.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in the 2014 season, graduated from Ohio State on Sunday and paid tribute to the infamous tweet he posted back in 2012.

👨🏾‍🎓 A post shared by Cardale Jones (@cardale7_) on May 7, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Jones showed that not only can he laugh at himself but that he’s grown up quite a bit since his first year with the Buckeyes, when he drew plenty of unwanted attention with his immature social media behavior.

Jones, 24, completed his goal of becoming the first member of his family to graduate college, earning his degree in African-American and African studies with his former OSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (now Texas head coach) Tom Herman in attendance.