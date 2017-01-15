New Mexico football using unique offense in recent rise

New Mexico head coach Bob Davie and OC Bob Debesse are thriving in their unique spread option attack. The duo has reinvigorated the football program.

The triple option offense is known for its old-fashioned look and feel. It’s under center, methodical and usually has a weak passing game. The New Mexico Lobos are flipping this idea on its head.

Bob Davie and his staff are running the triple option offense from the pistol and shotgun. Their version utilizes more explosive plays and can attack through the air. The offense looks similar to the mid-2000s West Virginia but is arguably even more exciting.

New Mexico’s innovative offense uses quirky formations, three backs and sometimes motion to confuse defenses. It was so effective this season, the Lobos led the NCAA in rushing (4,550), yards per game (350) and yards per carry (6.6). They also ranked second in rushing touchdowns with 48.

The similarity to its original counterpart is its deep backfield and offensive efficiency. Last season, four different players rushed for 650-plus yards including quarterback Lamar Jordan. In terms of turnovers, they only gave the ball away 14 times in 13 games. It’s a brilliant offense for a defensive-minded coach like Davie.

It lulls defenses to sleep by pounding them for an average 52.9 attempts per game. Once they’ve pounded you enough, they’ll attack vertically with a passing game that averaged 14.5 yards a completion.

Although it is in its infancy of success, the offense is built to be sustained. The multiple looks mixed with an already complicated offense are a recipe for defensive nightmares. Unlike a lot of the schools that run this offense it won’t scare away receivers and quarterbacks either. Receivers are used more than a traditional triple option offense. Athletes like Greg Ward type players can continue their QB careers in Albuquerque instead of switching positions.

Next season should be fun to watch as the Lobos return their starting quarterback, two of their top three running backs and three of their top four receivers. They also return three of their five starting offensive linemen. After a 9-4, 2016 season, New Mexico could see double-digit wins in 2017.

