NCCU focuses on linemen on signing day

(STATS) – Based on North Carolina Central’s recruiting class, it looks like coach Jerry Mack believes the formula to a fourth straight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship begins with controlling the line of scrimmage.

The Eagles added 22 recruits Wednesday, including six defensive linemen and four on the offensive side.

North Carolina Central shared the MEAC title in 2014 and 2015 before claiming it outright last season when it went 9-3 overall and 8-0 in conference play. The Eagles went on to lose 10-9 to Grambling State in the Celebration Bowl and finished No. 22 in the STATS FCS Top 25.

Mack, who was named MEAC coach of the year and finished sixth in the voting for the STATS FCS Eddie Robinson Award, hauled in five three-star recruits and four two-star players.

—=

North Carolina Central Signing Class=

*Randy Anyanwu, DL, 6-2, 245, Lovejoy, Ga. (University of Buffalo)

Branden Bailey, LB, 6-0, 225, Deerfield Beach, Fla. (Deerfield Beach)

*Chris Burton, DT, 6-2, 296, Danville, Va. (University of Cincinnati)

Chauncey Caldwell, QB, 6-3, 225, Durham, N.C. (Mallard Creek)

*Jason Cascen, DT, 6-3, 290, Charlotte, N.C. (Fork Union Military Academy)

Patrick Connor, LB, 6-0, 224, Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley)

Aaron Duncan, DB, 6-1, 180, Miami (Norland)

Jerome Foster, LB, 6-0, 210, Greenville, S.C. (Greenville)

Qorticha Glenn Jr., OL, 6-3, 290, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Palmetto Prep/Glenn)

E.J. Hicks, WR, 6-0, 172, Rolesville, N.C. (Rolesville)

Carl Isaac, DL, 6-3, 250, Rockingham, N.C. (Richmond Senior)

Jose Jeanty, OL, 6-4, 260, Deerfield Beach, Fla. (Deerfield Beach)

Zach Kellum, TE, 6-3, 230, Winston-Salem, N.C. (East Forsyth)

Xavier Lenear, LS, 5-9, 215, Charlotte, N.C. (Independence)

Marcus Martin, DB, 5-11, 180, Miami (Atlanta Sports Academy/North Miami)

Nique Martin, WR, 6-1, 190, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Palmetto Prep/East Forsyth)

*Kalen McCain, DB, 6-1, 182, Durham, N.C. (Lackawanna College)

Somadina Okezie-Okeke, OL, 6-3, 290, Woodstock, Ga. (River Ridge)

Cam’Ron Perkins, DT, 6-2, 275, Eden, N.C. (Morehead)

Malik Riddick-Reynolds, OL, 6-6, 360, Robbins, N.C. (North Moore)

*Eric Saintil, WR, 6-2, 185, Homestead, Fla. (Shasta College)

Miles Turmon, DT, 6-0, 290, Central, S.C. (D.W. Daniel)

* – Transfer