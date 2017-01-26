Matthew McConaughey says hair in new movie is inspired by WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen
Before all other descriptors, Matthew McConaughey is a college football fan first. I’m pretty confident on this.
The actor and/or living testament to the power of a laid-back Southern drawl is a diehard supporter of the Texas Longhorns. But as he recently admitted, McConaughey channeled another team’s head coach to play a role in his latest movie, “Gold.”
McConaughey told the Austin American-Statesman‘s Joe Gross about his character Kenny Wells — an American precious metals prospector who discovers a fortune in the Indonesian jungle.
The “Dazed and Confused” and “Wolf of Wall Street” star said he based Kenny’s hair — a startlingly thinned-out, horseshoe of a ‘do — on Dana Holgorsen, the head football coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers.
“My dad was always around a a lot of guys who looked like Kenny … they were great consumers of life — whatever they could eat, drink, smoke, kiss and slobber on, they did it,” McConaughey said.
“But you know where it really came from? I haven’t told anyone else this. I went to the hair lady, said, ‘It’s this guy’s hair,’ and handed her a picture of Dana Holgorsen.”
The tale of the tape confirms this comparison:
“Gold” drops in theaters on Jan. 27. Hopefully it was worth the, uh, aesthetic choices!
