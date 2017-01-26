Matthew McConaughey says hair in new movie is inspired by WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen

Before all other descriptors, Matthew McConaughey is a college football fan first. I’m pretty confident on this.

The actor and/or living testament to the power of a laid-back Southern drawl is a diehard supporter of the Texas Longhorns. But as he recently admitted, McConaughey channeled another team’s head coach to play a role in his latest movie, “Gold.”

McConaughey told the Austin American-Statesman‘s Joe Gross about his character Kenny Wells — an American precious metals prospector who discovers a fortune in the Indonesian jungle.

The “Dazed and Confused” and “Wolf of Wall Street” star said he based Kenny’s hair — a startlingly thinned-out, horseshoe of a ‘do — on Dana Holgorsen, the head football coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers.

“My dad was always around a a lot of guys who looked like Kenny … they were great consumers of life — whatever they could eat, drink, smoke, kiss and slobber on, they did it,” McConaughey said.

“But you know where it really came from? I haven’t told anyone else this. I went to the hair lady, said, ‘It’s this guy’s hair,’ and handed her a picture of Dana Holgorsen.”

The tale of the tape confirms this comparison:

McConaughey also gained 40 pounds for the role, in addition to having his hair trimmed back to one of the more advanced stages of male pattern balding.

“Gold” drops in theaters on Jan. 27. Hopefully it was worth the, uh, aesthetic choices!

Dan is on Twitter. It’d be a lot cooler if you did tell Holgorsen.