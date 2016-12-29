Jim Harbaugh shuts down reporter’s repeated bikini questions at Orange Bowl presser

Jim Harbaugh met with the media in Miami Thursday, one day before his Wolverines face the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl, and his press conference ended on a bizarre note when a reporter earnestly asked him if he planned to take his players to the beach so they could “see some bikinis.”

“Q. I want to get your thoughts on this, because you have mentioned that the fun is in the football work and the team unity with the guys being down here with the practicing and everything, but your players are a little disappointed they haven’t seen any bikinis. I’d like to get your thoughts on that.

JIM HARBAUGH: I don’t have any thoughts on that.

Q. They would like to see some bikinis before they leave.

JIM HARBAUGH: I don’t know about that. I don’t know anything about that. I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Undeterred, the reporter kept on trying to pry an answer out of Harbaugh, who kept on shutting her down.

“Q. See the beach.

JIM HARBAUGH: I do not know what you’re talking about.

Q. The beach, the bikinis.

JIM HARBAUGH: Yeah. I don’t know anything about that.

Q. Not on the itinerary?

JIM HARBAUGH: Don’t know what you’re talking about.”

UPDATE: Urban Meyer’s bowl game press conference isn’t going much better.