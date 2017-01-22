Jerome named defensive MVP at NFLPA game

(STATS) – Saint Francis hasn’t had a player selected in the NFL draft since 1945, but the Red Flash surely will have one this year in free safety Lorenzo Jerome.

Jerome’s stock continued to rise Saturday at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl when he had two interceptions and earned defensive MVP honors in the American team’s 27-7 loss to the National team at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Both interceptions were in the first half against Houston’s Greg Ward Jr. Jerome had three tackles as well.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Jerome had six interceptions as a senior while making the STATS FCS All-America first team. The only four-time All-NEC first-team honoree finished his career with 18 picks.

Coach Mike Martz won for the third straight year and the National team improved to 6-0 all-time in the NFLPA game. In the win, South Dakota’s Miles Bergner kicked two field goals and three extra points, Southern running back Lenard Tillery finished with 75 all-purpose yards on 10 touches, Dartmouth linebacker Folarin Orimolade collected five tackles and San Diego cornerback Jamal Agnew had an interception.

The American’s Tre’von Johnson, a linebacker from Weber State, tied for the game high with six tackles.

The NFLPA said over 200 scouts attended during game week.