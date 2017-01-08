How To Watch ESPN’s 2017 National Championship Megacast

Breaking down the National Championship Megacast broadcast.

ESPN has done the National Championship big in every way since the playoffs were put in place. Their Megacast feature makes the National Championship THE event of the night by putting it on every single medium they have and it’s back this year as well. Use this guide to find out how you want to watch the game Monday (or watch them all. I’m not a cop.)

Traditional Broadcasts (ESPN and ESPN Radio)

For those who love traditions (and it’s Alabama…if you aren’t into traditions, you aren’t a fan), ESPN will be handling the main call of the game. The Saturday Night Football crew will be handling this one, with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth, Samantha Ponder reporting on the Clemson Tigers, Tom Rinaldi on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

And if you happen to be on the road and are panickng because you can’t watch the game, stop panicking. You’ll cause a crash. When it’s safe, tune to ESPN Radio, where Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe and Ian Fitzsimmons will call the game. It’s on Sirius XM Channel 80 or your local terrestrial radio station.

Homers Telecast (ESPN2)

Ever been that fan where you yell at Kirk Herbstreit because you think he’s biased against your team? Well, this channel may be for you. ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will serve as host, as former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd and former Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones will provide color commentary that’s biased for their respective schools. But please, don’t watch this channel and yell because you think they are biased. Because they are. That’s the point. (This was an actual problem last year.)

Coaches Film Room (ESPNEWS)

Making this channel relevant for one night only, ESPNEWS will serve as host to several different coaches. The list this year includes Dino Babers from Syracuse, Dave Doeren from NC State, PJ Fleck from Western Michigan (now Minnesota), Mark Helfrich from Oregon (or he was), Mike MacIntyre from Colorado and Matt Rhule from Baylor. They will provide play analysis and use telestration if you’re into that kind of stuff. Anybody notice no SEC coaches in the lineup this year?

ESPN Voices (ESPNU)

ESPN will be putting some of their best in a living room in Los Angeles to provide commentary during the game. The guestlist includes Michelle Beadle, Jay Bilas, Keyshawn Johnson, Bill Walton and Marcellus Wiley. Three words: Hot. Take. Central.

Finebaum Film Room (SEC Network)

Ah, the refeshing SEC spin can be found right here. Paul Finebaum will be doing a special version of his show from a location near Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, along with SEC Network analysts Greg McElroy, Booger McFarland and Florida head coach Jim McElwain. A mix of Coaches Film Room and ESPN Voices, all these people will watch the game and provide analysis, as well as taking live calls (will Tammy call in?)

Sounds of the Game (ESPN Classic)

Sometimes, you’re just tired of all the talk and want to hear the fans yell and cheer and spit and cough and cuss and…well you get the point. This game is the traditional telecast, sans context and commentary, so you can hear the natual sounds of the game. This will also have the halftimes shows, as well.

Command Center (ESPN Goal Line)

This is the utimate hub for a fan. This will have a split-screen view that will cut between various camera feeds, including isolated camera feeds of both head coaches, Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney. Statistics and drive charts also included.

ESPN3/WatchESPN Broadcasts

WatchESPN will have all these feeds streaming online, as well as the following other streams dedicated exclusively online:

-Two versions of the ESPN’s traditional telecast, with the radio calls of both Alabama and Clemson providing synced-up commentary on their respecive networks. Ever wanted to listen to Eli fully synced to the TV? Now you can!

-Data Center, which will please the statistical person. This will have graphics with analytics, drive charts and more.

-Continuous Sky-Cam feed.

Of course, your access to the feeds on ESPN3 and WatchESPN is regulated by your cable provider.

What do you think? Will you be watching the National Championship Game? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

This article originally appeared on