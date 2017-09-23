Hill’s 4 TD passes lift Columbia past Georgetown 35-14 (Sep 23, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Anders Hill threw for a career-high four touchdowns and Columbia defeated Georgetown 35-14 on Saturday.

Josh Wainwright and Ronald Smith II both had a pair of receiving touchdowns as the Lions opened the season 2-0 for the first time since 2006 and have a three-game winning streak for the first time since the 2010 season.

Hill connected with Smith for an 18-yard touchdown to opening the scoring early in the second quarter and found Wainwright for a pair of 11-yard touchdowns before halftime. Wainwright has scored in five straight games.

Smith picked up his second score in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, a 9-yard pass.

Hill went 20 of 35 for 158 yards. Wright and Smith combined for 16 catches and 140 yards. Backup quarterback Josh Bean had a short rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Clay Norris threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for the Hoyas (1-2), including an 83-yard bomb to Michael Dereus.

