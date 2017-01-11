Georgia Tech Recruiting: Early Enrollee Jaytlin Askew Scouting Profile

With two early enrollees in the 2017 recruiting class, Jaytlin Askew is the first cornerback we feature in our scouting profiles of the newest Yellow Jackets.

Basics:

Hometown: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA High school : McEachern

: McEachern Height : 5’9

: 5’9 Weight: 170

Growing up 30 minutes from Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Yellow Jackets had a lot to offer the 5-foot-9 corner back from McEachern.

When it comes to his recruiting profile, Askew was a composite three star from 247Sports and was ranked as the 540th best player in the country, 52nd best cornerback, and 54th best player in the state of Georgia.

While not heavily ranked by recruiting services, Askew was recruited by various top-tier prorgrams. His list of offers includes schools such as;

Auburn

Florida State

Nebraska

Ole Miss

Oregon

Texas A&M

UCLA

West Virginia

While being one of the later offers that Askew was offered, the Yellow Jackets got the Georgia native to commit within six months of his offer despite showing interest in Florida State.

Skill Set:

Pass Coverage:

Askew has extremely tight coverage tendencies and appears to be what could be a shutdown corner at the next level with a bit of work. Even when getting beat, Askew has the ability to easily recover and make the big plays when needed.

Askew also has ball hawk tendencies and often finds himself around the ball, leading to his ability to make interceptions. During his senior season, he was able to come down with interceptions.

A player that appears to be very technical in his skill set and playing style, Askew is somebody who rarely makes mistakes.

Run Support:

In his game tape, Askew appears to be heavily involved in the run support and is not scared to go and make the tackles. Askew has the ability to go and get the ball carrier himself or be a catch-tackler and wait for the ball carrier to get to him.

Askew should be a great asset for the Yellow Jackets in the future when going up against the rush.

Intangibles:

While Askew lacks the desired size of a cornerback, coming in on the shorter end, he makes up for a lack of size through his high motor and speed.

Somebody who loves to hit, Askew won’t ever shy away from laying down a hit in pass coverage or run support.

Overall:

Askew has the ability to be a very strong cornerback for Georgia Tech going forward. While he may not always be suitable for certain coverages, Askew could easily find a niche inside the Yellow Jackets defense. Expect to see Askew playing in a ton of run defense situations in addition to his normal pass coverage situations.

Playing Time:

The idea of Askew seeing playing time in 2017 isn’t totally out of question. That being said, Askew could greatly benefit from a redshirt season his true freshman year. With a redshirt season, Askew could add more muscle mass and weight. If Askew could add ten to twenty more pounds, it would greatly benefit his play.

If Askew does see playing time next season, he may see it on the Yellow Jackets special teams unit. During his high school career, Askew saw a great amount of success on special teams.

