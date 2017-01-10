Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Receive Votes in Final AP Poll

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets garnered 47 points in the final AP poll of the 2016 college football season, good enough to finish 27th overall.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets finished the 2016 college football season as the 27th best team according to today’s AP poll.

The Yellow Jackets received 47 overall points in the poll thanks to the 24 total votes they received by AP voters. The voting breakdown for the Yellow Jackets was the following;

25th : 12 votes

: 12 votes 24th: 6 votes

6 votes 23rd: 3 votes

3 votes 22nd: 1 vote

1 vote 21st: 2 votes

The only team ahead of the Yellow Jackets outside the top 25, is the Big 12’s Kansas State who finished the season 9-4 and a Texas Bowl victory over Texas A&M. In order for the Yellow Jackets to break into the top 25, they needed a total of 114 points to be ahead of #25 San Diego State. Ultimately, the Yellow Jackets finished 66-points out of the 25th spot and 36-points behind Kansas State.

The 27th overall ranking is a vast improvement over last year’s team that finished 3-9 after entering the season at the 16th overall spot and being as high as 14th overall.

Entering next season, the Yellow Jackets could be looking at a potential top 25 spot as they return a high allotment of starters as well as a strong defense. That being said, the program has only been in the preseason top 25 two times in the decade and four times since 2000.

How the ACC Fared:

In terms of the ACC, five teams finished in the top 25. Those teams and their respective rankings are the following;

1st: Clemson Tigers (14-1) Following their NCG win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Tigers collected all 60 first place votes and finish the season with the #1 ranking.

Clemson Tigers (14-1) 8th: Florida State (10-3) The Seminoles had a season full of injuries and dissapointment at time. However, Jimbo Fisher’s squad finished strong and defeated Orange Bowl favorite Michigan 33-32 in a thrilling game.

Florida State (10-3) 16th: Virginia Tech (10-4) The Hokies earned a trip to the Belk Bowl against Arkansas after losing to Clemson in the ACC Championship game. After falling down 24-0, the Hokies stormed back for a 35-24 victory.

Virginia Tech (10-4) 20th: Miami (9-4) The Hurricanes used a strong final five games including a Russells Athletic Bowl win over then #16 West Virginia to catapult themselves into the final top 25 of the season.

Miami (9-4) 21st: Louisville (9-4) Despite losing their last three games, the Cardinals most likely benefited from playing a well coached and now #13 LSU in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl.

Louisville (9-4)

That leaves the Yellow Jackets as the 6th best team in the ACC accoridng to the last AP poll and has them in front of Pittsburgh (31st) and North Carolina (39th) in polling.

