Former Virginia receiver says he’s transferring to JMU

(STATS) – Reigning FCS national champion James Madison is expected to gain its third new FBS transfer for the 2017 season with the addition of former Virginia wide receiver David Eldridge.

Eldridge said on social media that he will transfer to the Dukes’ program. The school has yet to announce the transfer.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Eldridge, from Bealeton, Virginia, has two seasons of eligibility remaining. At Virginia, he caught 10 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns over the last two years.

Last October, a lawsuit filed in federal court by a former Virginia football player named Eldridge as one of six defendants associated with the school in alleged bullying and hazing incidents.

At JMU, Eldridge would join former Georgia Tech running back Marcus Marshall and former Maryland linebacker Gus Little, who were members of the recruiting class that was announced in February.