Ex-Minnesota coach takes cold parting shot

Tracy Claeys took a cold parting shot as he exited the University of Minnesota facilities on Tuesday following his firing.

The former Gophers football coach who supported 10 players accused of sexual assault didn’t seem too broken up about missing winter in the Land of 10,000 lakes, saying, “Enjoy the winter” in not so many kind words.

The firing came after a tumultuous period that saw the team threaten to boycott its Holiday Bowl game following the suspension of 10 players who were involved in an alleged sexual assault in September. The Gophers went on win their postseason game over Washington State.

The football program is not the only one under fire at Minnesota as the wrestling team saw its legendary coach J. Robinson fired last year after a scandal involving the way he handled an alleged drug ring involving more than a dozen wrestlers.