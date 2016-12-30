Oregon is hiring South Florida’s Donte Pimpleton as the Ducks new running backs coach, a source told FOX Sports Friday morning.

Pimpleton, a protege of new Oregon head coach Willie Taggart dating back to their days at Western Kentucky, helped develop South Florida star Marlon Mack into a record-setting back for the Bulls.

Prior to joining the South Florida staff in 2015, Pimpleton coached at Louisville under Charlie Strong, WKU, Kentucky Wesleyan — where he was an offensive coordinator — and Delaware State.

Pimpleton was a quarterback and wide receiver at Western Kentucky from 1997-2001, serving as a back-up at quarterback and a wide receiver on a 1998 Hilltoppers team that saw Taggart earn All-America honors as the starting quarterback.