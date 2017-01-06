Does FSU Football Deserve A Top 5 Ranking In Final Polls?

FSU football should rise in the final poll after defeating Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Do they deserve a top 5 ranking?

FSU football were ranked No. 4 in the preseason, and could find themselves in a similar spot when the final rankings are released next week.

The ‘Noles edged the No. 6 Michigan team on the scoreboard, but dominated much of the game otherwise as the No. 10 team in the country.

Of course with the four team playoff, two of the top four teams had to lose which could open the door for big changes in the top 5.

Here’s how the games shook out last week:

Alabama (14-0) — beat Washington Ohio State (11-2) — lost to Clemson Clemson (13-1) — beat Ohio State Washington (12-2) — lost to Alabama Penn State (11-3) — lost to USC Michigan (10-3) — lost to Florida State Oklahoma (11-2) — beat Auburn Wisconsin (11-3) — beat Western Michigan USC (10-3) — beat Penn State Florida State (10-3) — beat Michigan

So it should be Alabama at No. 1 and Clemson at No. 2 with three spots open to fill out the remaining top 5.

However, they’re four teams left to fill those three spots in Oklahoma, Wisconsin, USC and FSU football.

USC beat the highest ranked team left in a thriller, but that same Penn State team had a previous loss to Michigan who FSU beat last week.

Wisconsin didn’t exactly whip Central Michigan who went into that game as an undefeated non-power 5 team ranked No. 15.

I think I’d put Oklahoma in the No. 3 spot as they have rattled off 10 consecutive wins.

So would USC and FSU jump Wisconsin? Should FSU jump USC? They dominated Michigan much more than USC dominated Penn State. Michigan holds a win over Wisconsin too. Plus, other than Washington, who exactly has USC beat?

Also, FSU played Clemson tough as hell, losing by three points and they’re playing for the National Championship.

I’d put the ‘Noles in the top 5, but we’ll see what the voters think when the polls are updated next week. Where would you put FSU football in the final rankings?

