College Football Playoff National Championship Live Stream: Watch Clemson vs Alabama Online

Alabama and Clemson will meet in the National Championship game for the second year in a row. Here is how you can watch the game online.

The Alabama Crimson Tide looked like a finely tuned machine (defense more than the offense) in their win against Washington in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on New Years Eve. While the offense was somewhat sluggish throughout the game, the defense picked up right where they left off in the regular season and SEC Championship game, which was to look like the best collegiate defense anyone has ever seen. A potent Washington offense was all but completely shut down in the game and never really threatened Alabama after the Huskies scored their one and only touchdown. The Crimson Tide will be looking to win their second straight championship, and as long as their offense comes along they should have a good shot at repeating.

Clemson had perhaps the most surprising win of the 2016 bowl season. Not that they were able to beat Ohio State, but the way in which the Tigers beat the Buckeyes. A 31-0 beatdown was not what anyone saw coming in the Fiesta Bowl but it sure created a statement that Clemson was ready to compete for a championship once more. Deshaun Watson was larger than life in last years national championship, and he’ll be counted on once again to get things going against the vaunted Crimson Tide defense. Clemson’s defense proved it can hold its own, and if the Alabama offense begins the game slow like they did against Washington, it could bode well for Clemson’s chances of winning the game.

Here is all of the information you need for the National Championship Game:

Date: 1/9/2017

Location: Tampa, Florida

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Time: 8:00pm ET

Spread: -7 Alabama

Over/under: 51

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Prediction:

This game will come down to defense. Meaning, it will come down to the whether Alabama’s defense can continue being dominate against the best quarterback it will have faced all year in Deshaun Watson, and if Clemson’s defense can make a stand and not allow Jalen Hurts to burn them on the ground and make plays with his arm. Clemson will also have to watch out for O.J. Howard, who lit them up to the tune of 5 catches for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns last year. The offensive edge clearly favors Clemson, they have a little more momentum and less coordinator questions than Alabama as Steve Sarkisian will be calling this game. With that said, it’s hard to pick against the Alabama defense, for that reason, I believe Alabama will once again beat Clemson.

This article originally appeared on