Dabo Swinney on Clemson’s chances: ‘No other team can beat Alabama’

Clemson is clearly the underdog heading into Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game against Alabama. And Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is using that as motivation, while providing hope for Crimson Tide haters everywhere.

While meeting with the media on Saturday, Swinney discussed everything from last weekend’s shutout win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl to his former career cleaning gutters.

But one quote stood out above the others in terms of the challenge facing the Tigers on Monday:

Dabo Swinney: "No other team can beat Alabama. I think we're the only team that has a chance to." — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 7, 2017

"I don't think another team is capable of beating #alabama , but us. It's going to be a battle." – Dabo Swinney @ClemsonFB HC #CFBPlayoff — Laura A. Harris (@LauraHarrisWFTS) January 7, 2017

Clemson nearly pulled off the upset in last year’s title game, losing 45-40 to Alabama in a thriller after leading in the fourth quarter. This Crimson Tide team is even better than last year’s squad, however, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Alabama ranks at or near the top in just about every key offensive category and has won all but one game by double digits while compiling a perfect 14-0 record this season. But if any team can solve the Tide, perhaps it is the Tigers.