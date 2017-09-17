Brunson accounts for 2 TDs, Albany beats Monmouth 28-14 (Sep 16, 2017)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Will Brunson threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Neven Sussman scored on a keeper, and Albany beat Monmouth 28-14 on Saturday night in its home opener.

The Great Danes (2-1) never trailed and capitalized on Isaiah Powell’s recovery of a second-quarter Monmouth fumble when Brunson ran uncontested for 20 yards for a score on the following play.

Sussman scored on an 11-yard keeper to open the scoring and Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks scored on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Brunson was 17 of 25 for 196 yards passing with an interception and an 11-yard TD pass to Davon McDonald. Jerod Diggs had five receptions for 112 yards.

Kenji Bahar was 20 of 31 for 154 yards passing for Monmouth (2-1), with a 6-yard TD pass to Ugo Ezemma. Devell Jones scored on a 1-yard run. Tymere Berry blocked an Albany field goal attempt.

