Big Plays, Turnovers lead Kansas State To Texas Bowl Win

Bill Snyder and the Kansas State Wildcats picked up a big bowl game win on Wednesday in Houston. They won the turnover battle and out muscled Texas A&M 33-28.

Despite an unusual number of penalties, the Wildcats won the game on big plays and turnovers.

Who thought Kansas State would have two plays of over 50 yards in the first half?

The Wildcats had not had two plays over 50 years in single game this season.

Kansas State had only 2 pass plays of 50 yards or more all season. One against TCU on December 3 and Wednesday night’s 79 yard touchdown pass from Jesse Ertz to Byron Pringle.

A short time later, Dominic Heath scored on a 54 yard touchdown run thanks to a great block from Winston Dimel. That put the Wildcats up 23-14.

It was the longest run in Kansas State bowl history

Late in the first quarter, Kansas State’s star defensive end Jordan Willis forced a bad throw from Trevor Knight and the ‘Cats got an interception by Kendall Adams.

Late in the first half, Reggie Walker fell on a Trevor Knight fumble thanks to a bad snap.

The Wildcats didn’t score as a result of either turnover but it did slow down the Aggies’ quarterback who opened the game with a 9 play 75 yard drive (4 runs -5 passes) easily marched down the field to get the opening score on a Keith Ford 7 yard run.

In addition to the final outcome, the Wildcats also won the coin toss before the opening kickoff and the team rodeo challenge earlier in the week. They dominated the Aggies all week.

Over the past couple of decades, Kansas State has struggled against teams from the SEC.

In last season’s Liberty Bowl, the Wildcats lost to Arkansas 45-23.

In the January 2012 Cotton Bowl, Arkansas also beat Snyder’s ‘Cats 29-16.

During the regular season in September of 2014 Auburn edged the Wildcats in Manhattan 20-14.

Get the FanSided App

The Wildcats also opened the 2007 season with a loss to the Tigers at Auburn’s Jordan–Hare Stadium 23-13.

Don’t blame that one on Bill Snyder.

This 2016 Wildcat team finished with 9 wins and they showed the rest of the country they will have the talent returning to make a run for a Big 12 title next season.

This article originally appeared on