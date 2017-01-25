Podcast: Reaction to Brent Musburger’s retirement, coaching salaries & The Mailbag

Bruce and Stew react to the news of legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger’s retirement, and are joined by his longtime spotter Brian Movalson to reflect on Musburger’s career; share their favorite Musburger stories (22:00); Discuss college football coaches’ salaries (30:00); Read your e-mails in The Mailbag, which include Dabo Swinney’s potential future at alma mater Alabama (38:00); How do schools recruit transfer players without “tampering?” (47:00); Will Georgia live up to the hype this year? (53:00); and more.

Listen to the episode here: