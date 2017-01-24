Auburn Football: Kamryn Pettway given 25/1 odds to win the Heisman Trophy

Here we take a look at the recent odds for the 2017 Heisman Trophy released by Bovada, which has Auburn football‘s Kamryn Pettway at 25/1 odds to win it.

Auburn football‘s Kamryn Pettway was — by far — the star on offense for the 2016 season. Pettway rushed for 1,224 yards on 209 carries with seven touchdowns, including a career-high 236 yards against Ole Miss in a 40-29 victory.

Performance in the backfield for Auburn has high hopes for the 2017 season, which now has quarterback guru Chip Lindsey at the helm for offense. The Pettway–Johnson–Stidham machine will roll with seemingly great ease, with an offensive might that could rival previous Auburn greats.

It was clear to see that Pettway could find holes in the defense to break free onto open green space, up until the point he injured himself on a 60-yard rumble against Vanderbilt. He was absent from key games against the national championship contenders Clemson, who he did not play against, and Alabama, who held Pettway to 17 yards on 12 carries.

Fair enough, he pulled away from critics with a 101-yard performance against Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl on 24 carries. With Kerryon Johnson‘s return, alongside the obvious Jarrett Stidham introduction, the Auburn Tigers have more than cylinders to fire on offense — there is an abundance of explosives at the ready.

Now, two weeks since No.2 Clemson’s stunner against No.1 Alabama, Heisman odds have been released by Bovada. Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield leads the field with 11/2 odds, with reigning trophy-holder Lamar Jackson at third with 7/1 odds. Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway joins the list of Heisman favorites, tied with Georgia running back Nick Chubb at 25/1 odds.

Auburn’s last Heisman favorite came from quarterback Jeremy Johnson, whose campaign came quickly crashing down in a disappointing 2015 season. It is assumed, and hoped, that Auburn’s 2017 adventure will be just a bit different.

Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey’s job will be to continue to take over for offensive play calling and become one with Jarrett Stidham — or greatly improve Sean White, who deserves enough credit for the starting job than anyone else. What comes to worry for Pettway and Johnson is the idea of a more quarterback-oriented offense and transitioning further from a run-first mindset. Stidham‘s arrival, though celebrated, could be a sign of things to change for Auburn’s future.

Auburn’s 2017 season gets started against Georgia Southern — as it should every season — and will travel to Auburn-with-a-lake to take on the reigning champs on Sep. 9. Whatever is to happen with the potent mess of an offense will have timed to be swept up and organized before making a name for itself — hopefully with national acclaim.

This article originally appeared on