AP Top 25 shakeup: Penn State to 3; Wazzu, Auburn in top 10

Penn State moved up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Washington State and Auburn jumped into the top 10 for the first time this season after six ranked teams lost this past weekend.

Alabama and Clemson still hold the top spots. The top-ranked Crimson Tide received 43 first-place votes in the poll released Sunday and the second-ranked Tigers had 18. The Nittany Lions have their best ranking since 2008, moving up one spot and taking advantage of the biggest upset of the season so far.

Oklahoma lost at home to Iowa State on Saturday, dropping the Sooners from No. 3 to 12. Michigan also lost for the first time and fell to No. 17.

Washington State is No. 8 and Auburn moved up to 10.