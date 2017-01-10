Amazing photo shows Warrick Dunn helping Deshaun Watson’s family get a home in 2006

It’s funny where life will take you.

Former NFL great Warrick Dunn has run a charity for years where he finds worthy single parents and helps them become homeowners with financial support and advising. Homes for the Holidays, which is part of Warrick Dunn Charities, has been doing this since 1997.

In 2006, Dunn affected the life of a young football player who would go on to do great things: CFP national championship-winning quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Warrick Dunn giving the Watson family the keys to their house in 2006. Deshaun Watson in black sweatshirt on the right. pic.twitter.com/UjGlcIhlkT — HAPPY MOO YEAR (@edsbs) January 10, 2017

Yes, that photo is Dunn handing Watson’s family the keys to their home in 2006, with Watson standing next to Dunn in the black sweatshirt.

Via the AP:

Former NFL star Warrick Dunn was standing at the door, waiting to hand Watson’s family the key to a whole new life.

Watson, who was 11 at the time, burst through the front stoop and headed straight down the hall to his new bedroom.

“I felt grown having my own room,” Watson recalled Saturday. “Just having my own bed, not really being squished, not really worrying about someone sneaking up on me, it was a great moment, a special moment.”

Watson continues to give back, according to his family, working with Habitat for Humanity during his vacations. The Clemson QB declared that he would head to the NFL Draft following his title-winning season.