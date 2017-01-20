Alabama promotes Mike Locksley to co-offensive coordinator

Mike Locksley will be a co-offensive coordinator for Alabama, a source told FOX Sports. The 47-year-old Locksley, who had been an offensive coordinator at Illinois and Maryland, was elevated from an analyst role with the Tide.

At Maryland, Locksley’s 2013 offense eclipsed 5,000 yards of total offense for only the fourth time in program history, while accounting for 3,231 yards passing (third most all-time). In Maryland’s debut season in the Big Ten, the offense averaged the most points in the past four seasons.

In his debut season at Illinois, the Illini ranked No. 72 nationally in total offense in 2005. By his fourth and final season at the school as offensive coordinator, the Illini were up to No. 19 following the 2008 season. They led the Big Ten in rushing in 2006 and 2007 and then led the league in passing in 2008.

Locksley will assist new ‘Bama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, also also served as an analyst with the Tide in 2016. Long considered one of the nation’s top recruiters, Locksley turned down several coaching offers to remain with the Tide.