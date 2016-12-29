Alabama defensive lineman explains how he blew off his finger with a shotgun

Alabama senior defensive lineman Dakota Ball will not be suiting up for the Peach Bowl on Saturday due to a hunting accident in Georgia two weeks ago when he blew off the index finger on his left hand with a 12-gauge shotgun.

“It’s completely gone,” Ball said on Thursday, via AL.com. “I shot it right at the knuckle and blew it off.”

How an Alabama football player accidentally blew finger off with 12-gauge shotgun: Dakota Ball had a hunting… https://t.co/r9QjWRsLdb — Mobile AL Journal (@mobilealjournal) December 29, 2016

The reserve lineman’s hand and finger are now heavily bandaged, and a row of staples covers the area formerly occupied by his index finger. Of course he’s still showing the missing digit to some teammates.

Here’s how Ball explained the incident:

“I was tying a rope around the barrel and around the stock to keep the shotgun from falling out of my lap. I was tying rope around the barrel and it just went off. I didn’t have my hand on the trigger.

“At first it wasn’t painful but once we got to the hospital, that’s when it started hurting — when my adrenaline started wearing off. Then it got pretty bad.”

“[Doctors] had to go down and cut the bone out. Two inches down.”

Ball thinks he may have forgotten to put on the safety. He checked out of the hospital the next day.

Bama junior linebacker Rashaan Evans remarked shortly after the accident that Ball was “tough as hell” and said “any other player, they would be in the emergency room right now still.”

Ball, who has 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks on the season, may be able to return to the field if the heavily-favored Crimson Tide advance past the Washington Huskies to get to the College Football Playoffs Final.

In related news, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his views on guns and gun safety after discussing Ball’s injury: