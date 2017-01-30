Alabama Football Recruiting: Akial Byers To Go JUCO

Alabama Football Recruiting Update: Tide Commit, Defensive Tackle Akial Byers will go JUCO route.

Alabama Football recruiting placed a big emphasis on defensive lineman in the 2017 recruiting cycle. Akial Byers, 6′ 4″, 260 lbs., 4-star, defensive tackle was the only true defensive tackle commitment in Alabama’s class. It was reported today that Byers will sign with Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. on signing day.

While this is a big loss for the Tide, it came as no surprise. Byers needed improvement on his ACT score to qualify to attend Alabama.

Alabama has also recruited two other defensive tackles, Aubrey Solomon and Phidarian Mathis. Mathis will announce on Tuesday and most experts believe LSU leads for his signature.

Solomon is one of the top DT’s in the nation. He will announce on signing day. Most experts believe Solomon will choose either Alabama or Michigan. USC and Georgia are possible choices for Solomon as well.

Byers is scheduled to re-take the ACT next month. Alabama has so few remaining 2017 slots and several top picks leaning to the Tide, that holding a slot for Byers was not viable.

Alabama is hoping to sign 5-star DE LaBryan Ray and 4-star Jarez Parks on signing day, along with adding Mathis and Solomon.

Alabama had already brought in a highly touted defensive lineman, Isiah Buggs as a January early enrollee.

