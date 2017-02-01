Alabama recruit commits from a cemetery to honor his fallen friend

National Signing Day got off to a roaring start this morning with the usual commitment stunts and fanfare. But the most emotional commitment by far came on Tuesday afternoon in a Louisiana cemetery.

Defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis verbally committed to Alabama while sitting next to the grave of his friend and second cousin Tyrell Cameron, who died from injuries resulting from a hit that occurred when he was returning a punt in a game in September of 2015.

Phidarian Mathis sitting behind a picture collage of Tyrell Cameron. pic.twitter.com/FwhMObs7ug — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 31, 2017

From The Times-Picayune:

“It really wasn’t a friendship; it was like a brotherhood for me,” Mathis said. “Growing up in the same town. Played together, stayed together. He came by my house and all that. Until I got up to high school and he was still in junior high a little bit, I left. He was telling me, ‘My momma moving tomorrow. I’m trying to come to Neville with you.’ I remember that right there. …

“We grew up together. We hung out all the time. I know everything about the kid. God has a place for everybody. I understand what’s going on. I do it for his mom, his brother and his sister. I know they need somebody to step up.”

Mathis told the newspaper that he hopes to wear No. 48 at Alabama in honor of Cameron. The shirt Mathis wore Tuesday read “FP48” – a tribute to Cameron’s number at Franklin Parish High School.