Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough has college football’s strangest TV obsession

When we last saw Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, he was shredding the Washington defense for 180 yards in the Peach Bowl. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound bruiser averaged 9.5 yards per carry in the 24-7 win that clinched a spot in the national title game for the Crimson Tide.

But even Scarbrough needs to step back, clear his mind and take a break from plowing through defenders. His method of relaxation certainly is unconventional, however. Not laying video games or watching sports. Nope, he watches Lifetime movies.

“If you watch one show on there, you’re going to want to watch another one,” Scarbrough told al.com. “My family gets mad at me sometimes. They’ll be watching football, and I’ll come in and flip the channel to Lifetime. It’s my getaway from football time.”

Whoa, we can sense a cameo coming in Scarbrough’s offseason. Perhaps Lifetime will even bite on a script involving a defending national champion college football team whose offensive coordinator creates so much drama for his no-nonsense head coach that he is dismissed a week before the national championship game.