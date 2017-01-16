Alabama assistant Tosh Lupoi not expected to leave Tide for Cal job

With the hire of Justin Wilcox as Cal’s new head coach, it was expected that his former colleague Tosh Lupoi, a former Bears D-linemen and ace recruiter might be joining his staff. But a source told FOX Sports Sunday that the Alabama assistant is expected to remain in Tuscaloosa.

As co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach for Alabama, Lupoi helped the Tide lead the nation in sacks in each of the past two seasons. He has turned down several opportunities with Power 5 schools to be a defensive coordinator in recent years, and word is that one of those times was an offer from former Cal coach Sonny Dykes to return to Berkeley.

Lupoi was the defensive line coach at California for four years, becoming the youngest full-time coach in Bears’ history when he joined the staff at the age of 26 in 2008. The Golden Bears led the Pac-12 in total defense in 2011, allowing the fewest first downs per game (17.4) and fewest passing yards per game (204.2). They were third in sacks that year with 34 and ranked among the top 25 nationally in per-game averages for sacks, total defense and pass defense.

Lupoi was named the Rivals Recruiter of the Year in 2010 and helped sign Cal classes that ranked No. 11 in 2011 and No. 14 in 2010. He helped develop several NFL draft picks during his tenure at Cal, including future first-round picks Cameron Jordan and Tyson Alualu.