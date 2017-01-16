UCLA parts ways with offensive line coach Adrian Klemm

Offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has been let go by UCLA, multiple sources told FOX Sports Sunday, a little over two weeks before National Signing Day.

The 39-year-old Klemm, a Los Angeles native, has been with the Bruins since 2011 and is regarded as one of the top recruiters on the West Coast. The Bruins finished 4-8 and were ranked No. 127 in rushing in 2016 and earlier this winter had an offensive staff shake-up with offensive coordinator Kennedy Polamalu exiting and Michigan’s Jedd Fisch taking over.

UCLA has struggled with offensive line issues for a decade and those have continued as they’ve tried to build up some depth. Klemm did develop some NFL linemen, and in 2015, the Bruins only allowed 14 sacks in 13 games despite playing with a true freshman quarterback (Josh Rosen). However, in 2016, they struggled with the No. 11 offense in the Pac-12.

In addition, last September, the NCAA penalized Klemm with a two-year show-cause order for organizing training services and housing for two recruits. He had been suspended in 2015 — and UCLA was penalized — for the violation.

