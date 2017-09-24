Adams with 2 TDs leads Western Carolina past Samford 38-34 (Sep 23, 2017)

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) Tyrie Adams threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score and Western Carolina held on in the final seconds to beat Samford 38-34 in a Southern Conference opener on Saturday.

Adams had 312 yards passing and 152 yards rushing for the Catamounts (3-1, 1-0). Detrez Newsome ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Western Carolina trailed 27-24 in the fourth quarter when Newsome punched it in, putting the Catamounts on top 31-27 with 7:23 left to play.

Following a 30-minute weather delay, Samford’s Kelvin McKnight pulled down a high Devlin Hodges pass for a touchdown and the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1) took a 34-31 lead with 3:22 remaining.

The Catamounts answered with a 75-yard drive capped by a Newsome touchdown run to put them back up 38-34 with 1:33 left and then thwarted a final Samford push at the goal line in the final seconds, preserving the win.

Hodges threw for 516 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

